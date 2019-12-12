Robbery suspect shot by St. Louis police after pulling gun on officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer opened fire on a suspect after responding to an attempted robbery Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded to a robbery call around 2:22 a.m., at the White Castle at Manchester and Chouteau in South St. Louis.

Upon arrival, the suspect fled the scene and was spotted running towards an ally at Manchester and Tower Grove, according to Police Chief John Hayden.

The 27-year-old suspect stopped after being confronted by police and then pulled a gun on the officer.

Police responded by firing shots at the suspect and hitting him in the knee, he was taken to the hospital and is reportedly expected to be okay.

No other details have been released at this time and police say the shooting is under investigation.

The scene has since cleared.

No officers were hurt.

Press Confrence:

