Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Second suspect in Retired Sergeant Ralph Harper murder to be sentenced Thursday

Posted 8:53 am, December 12, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS -A teenager who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis Police Sergeant is scheduled for sentencing Thursday morning.

Justin Matthews was 15 at the time of the shooting in October of 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Retired Sergeant Ralph Harper.

Police say Mathews gave a gun to Jaelynn Garner and waited for him in an SUV during an attempted carjacking in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Garner originally pleaded guilty to first-degree murder but has now filed a motion to withdraw that plea.

Their accused getaway driver Julian Mathews is charged with vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.