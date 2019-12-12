Second suspect in Retired Sergeant Ralph Harper murder to be sentenced Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -A teenager who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis Police Sergeant is scheduled for sentencing Thursday morning.

Justin Matthews was 15 at the time of the shooting in October of 2018. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Retired Sergeant Ralph Harper.

Police say Mathews gave a gun to Jaelynn Garner and waited for him in an SUV during an attempted carjacking in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Garner originally pleaded guilty to first-degree murder but has now filed a motion to withdraw that plea.

Their accused getaway driver Julian Mathews is charged with vehicle tampering and resisting arrest.