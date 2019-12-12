× St. Louis County officer who won discrimination suit to head new ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ unit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department will launch a new Diversity and Inclusion unit in 2020. And the person appointed to lead the new unit recently won a discrimination lawsuit against the department.

In a statement, Chief Jon Belmar said the unit will make sure the department fosters an inclusive working environment and better reflects and welcomes the diversity of its officers and the community at large.

Change began with new

board members. Creating a Diversity & Inclusion Unit is the next step in the serious & thoughtful change that’s needed. Appointment of a well-qualified leader whose perspective is informed by life experiences demonstrates the County’s commitment to progress. — County Executive Sam Page (@DrSamPage) December 13, 2019

Lt. Keith Wildhaber, who was recently promoted, was asked to be the unit’s inaugural commander.

Back in October, a jury awarded then-Sgt. Wildhaber with a $19 million verdict in a discrimination case against the department. Wildhaber had claimed that he’d been passed over for promotion more than 20 times because of his sexual orientation. Wildhaber said he was also told by colleagues to “tone down your gayness.”

In late November, Wildhaber agreed to enter mediation to reach a settlement and avoid lengthy court appeals.

Russ Riggan, Wildhaber’s attorney, said his clinic had accepted the offer to lead the new unit and issued the following statement Thursday evening: