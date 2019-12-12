Touring the St. Louis Aquarium ahead of the Christmas grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - We’re less than two weeks away from the opening of the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station.

On Thursday morning, aquarium employees were spending time getting to know the various underwater aquatic life at the new city aquarium.

“So these are red-bellied piranhas are found in the rivers of South America,” said Erin Clark, director of animal projects at the aquarium.

High-tech and high-touch are what set this new attraction in downtown apart from other aquariums nationwide.

“So right now, we’re in the grand lobby and this is one of the first experiences guests will enter in,” said Andrew Schumacher, the project architect for PGAV Destinations, which designed the new aquarium. “It’s supposed to be like guests are finding this new, hidden location of Union Station. It’s always been here but a little more magical.”