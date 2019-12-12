× Woman charged with the murder after intentional overdose of mother-in-law

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A woman is charged with the murder for the intentional overdose of her mother-in-law. Amy Melchert, 47, was also a registered nurse responsible for 86-year-old Wilma Melchert’s care.

The Wood River Police Department says that they responded t investigate the death on June 12, 2019. Deputy Coroner Vernor noticed discrepancies with medication belonging to Wilma with a statement from a witness.

Investigators later determined that recently purchased prescription narcotics were missing. An autopsy and toxicology screening revealed that Wilma Melchert’s death from an overdose of Morphine.

Amy Melchert’s bail has been set at $500,000. She could face from 20 to 120 years in jail if convicted.