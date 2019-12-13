× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 13, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 13, 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features these boys high school basketball games.

At the Webster Classic Tournament at Webster Groves High School,

Confluence vs Webster Groves

McCluer vs Staley

Lee's Summit North vs Gateway STEM

John Burroughs vs SLUH

At the Warrior Classic Tournament at St. Charles West High School,

Marquette vs Zumwalt South

Zumwalt West vs St. Charles West

Howell North vs Ritenour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan discussed new Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz and the recruiting he has already started with the St. Louis area high schools. Getting the top local high school football players to stay home and play at Missouri is a top priority for Coach Drinkwitz.