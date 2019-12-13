Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 13, 2019
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 13, 2019.
Segment One features these boys high school basketball games.
At the Webster Classic Tournament at Webster Groves High School,
Confluence vs Webster Groves
McCluer vs Staley
Lee's Summit North vs Gateway STEM
John Burroughs vs SLUH
At the Warrior Classic Tournament at St. Charles West High School,
Marquette vs Zumwalt South
Zumwalt West vs St. Charles West
Howell North vs Ritenour
In Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone, Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan discussed new Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz and the recruiting he has already started with the St. Louis area high schools. Getting the top local high school football players to stay home and play at Missouri is a top priority for Coach Drinkwitz.