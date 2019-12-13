At least two injured in multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-70

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash has closed westbound I-70 near the approach to southbound 170 in north St. Louis County. Rush-hour traffic is backed up for miles on I-70.

EMS is performing CPR on at least one victim. First responders can also be seen pulling another person from a white vehicle. Both of those victims were taken away in ambulances. There may be more victims in this accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that they will be redirecting all traffic off westbound Interstate 70 at West Florissant Road. They're asking drivers to avoid this area if possible.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

