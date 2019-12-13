Community divided over nativity scene on courthouse lawn

CENTERVILLE, Iowa – An atheist leader says his organization will fight to add displays of its own if a nativity scene is returned to a courthouse lawn in southern Iowa.

The Daily Iowegian reports that the nativity scene was moved Monday from the Appanoose County Courthouse lawn in Centerville. Some residents had complained about a religious display on government property.

Justin Scott is state director for the American Atheists organization, and he says it will demand equal access if officials reverse course and return the scene to the courthouse. The issue of religious displays on public property has arisen in several states, including neighboring Nebraska.