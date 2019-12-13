× Fatal shooting investigation closing I-270 through rush hour

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A person was shot and killed on I-270 Friday afternoon. The shooting resulted in a crash near Lindbergh in Hazelwood.

Police have shut down the highway between Lindbergh and 170 as they investigate the shooting. The road closure is expected to last through the evening rush hour.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

