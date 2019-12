× Firefighter and two others injured in north St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a house fire last in north St. Louis. The fire started around 7:45 pm on Partridge Avenue near Baden Avenue.

Officials say the firefighter had to be rescued.

The person inside the home was also taken to a hospital.

No word on how serious the injuries are or what sparked the blaze.