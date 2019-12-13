× Former St. Louis Community College employee sentenced for embezzling college funds

ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis Community College employee was sentenced Friday for embezzling millions of dollars from the college over the last 20 years.

According to prosecutors, Donald Robison stole $7.5 million in state job training funds between August 1998 and November 2018 and moved the money between bank and investment accounts.

Robison pleaded guilty in August to 15 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. He was sentenced to 75 months in federal prison and fined $125,000 for his crimes.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Community College filed a suit against Robison to recoup the money he stole during his decades-long scheme.