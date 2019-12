Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - The president of General Motors is expected to visit Missouri today for what officials are calling a major announcement.  Some people think the announcement has something to do with the deal that was made to end the recent General Motors worker's strike.

Less than two months ago GM workers nationwide ended a 40-day strike with an agreement that included a GM commitment to invest $1.5 billion dollars in the Wentzville plant.

Today GM President Mark Reuss will be in town along with Governor Mike Parson, Senator Roy Blunt and other government officials. Representatives from Parson's office have declined to discuss what the announcement may be about.