High speed chase connected to Major Case Squad investigation

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Major Case Squad investigators were attempting to make contact with a person of interest in a suspicious death today. The person sped off in a vehicle from a Belleville home at around 9:00 am. The police chase ended in the 1800 block of Cole in St. Louis. The suspect is now in police custody and is being held on unrelated charges.

Investigators are trying to determine if there was foul play in the death of Scott David Brown, 43, of St. Louis, Missouri. His body was found on December 10, 2019 in the area of Poag Rd. near Illinois State Route 111. He was also known to use the local bus lines for transportation.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing. Contact the Major Case Squad at 618-307-1611 if you have any information.