Holiday lights display in Washington, Mo. honors husband and father

WASHINGTON, Mo. – The Washington, Missouri community is rallying behind a family honoring the memory of a loved on.

Nick Hauser was killed in an ATV accident last month. Family and friends called him the “Clark Griswold” of the neighborhood. He helped create a holiday light display that won first place in a 2017 community contest.

Family, friends, neighbors, and strangers all rallied in recent days to make sure the family had a light display that would make Nick proud. Nick left behind a wife and four children ranging in age from 3 to 9-years-old.

“This is a tough situation that no one knows what to say or do or how to handle it,” said Meghan Hauser, Nick’s widow. “Just being there and showing these acts of kindness means so much to the kids and me. It’s really helping us get through this and we’re so grateful to everyone who has reached out and was involved.”

She said her children helped create this year’s display and she knows Nick would love the way their house looks.

“I know he’d like it a lot and it’s just awesome,” said Hauser. “Our kids love it, and this is what Christmas meant to him, just bringing a smile to everyone’s face.”

The display is located on 3rd Street a few feet from Mercy Hospital Washington. Hauser hopes people who drive by will enjoy what they see and knows Nick would be proud.