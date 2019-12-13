Man shot and killed by St. Louis Police after pulling out semi-automatic weapon during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police were involved in a second officer-involved shooting in less than 24-hours. This time the shooting happened in the Carondelet neighborhood. Investigators have not identified the man shot and killed by the officer, but we do know that he was 28-year-old.

The shooting happened at about 9:30 pm at the intersection of Bates and Virginia. Chief John Hayden says an officer had been checking on pedestrians in the area when one man tried to run away. Police then chased him. That is when the man pulled out a semi-automatic weapon, the officer demanded him to drop the weapon and the officer fired shots. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who shot the man is 35-years-old with 11 years on the police force. The police department`s force investigative unit is handling the investigation.