Mix of snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle expected in St. Louis late Sunday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Friday brings another day of “milky sunshine” with plenty of high clouds to filter the sunshine. It will not be as windy today but it will still be above normal with high temperatures topping off near or just above 50.

A fast-moving front will bring a quick hit of rain showers very late tonight into Saturday morning, and maybe even a few flakes of snow. Temperatures tonight will dip into the mid-50s.

Saturday will bring gusty winds and much colder air with temperatures falling from a morning high near 40. A winter weather system of interest continues to take shape for late Sunday afternoon through Monday. It looks like a winter mix of snow, sleet and freezing drizzle.

Early signs point to possible issues for the morning rush Monday. The first look at snowfall totals is in the 1-3 inch range, with heaviest amounts just to our northwest.