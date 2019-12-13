Moline Acres parking lot shooting leaves one man dead, three others injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. - A deadly shooting late last night in north St. Louis County leaves at least one person dead. It happened at around 10:15 pm on Lewis and Clark Boulevard at Northumberland Drive in Moline Acres. Detectives from the St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the homicide.

St. Louis County Police say that four men were shot during the incident. A 19-year-old victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. He was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The other three victims are adult males. They were treated at area hospitals for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a business.

Call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. Contact St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.