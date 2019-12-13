× Police identify man killed by St. Louis officer at south city gas station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis police identified a man who was shot and killed at a south city gas station Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bates and Virginia, in the Carondelet neighborhood.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said an officer had been checking on pedestrians in the area when one man tried to run away.

Officers chased the man, who ran into a gangway and tried to climb a fence but was not successful. The man then pulled out a handgun with an extended magazine. One officer demanded the man drop the gun. Hayden said the man did not comply and the officer opened fire, striking the armed individual.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Cortez Bufford, was pronounced dead at the scene. An earlier report misidentified the man’s age.

Bufford’s weapon and narcotics were recovered at the scene.

The officer who shot Bufford is 35-years-old with 11 years on the police force. Hayden said the department’s force investigative unit would handle the case.

Fox 2 News has learned Bufford had a prior run-in with police in April 2014. Dashcam video recorded a traffic stop in which St. Louis police officers could be seen dragging Bufford from his car and using a Taser on him. Bufford sued the officers for civil rights violations and ultimately reached a settlement.

It was second officer-involved shooting in less than 24-hours. And the shooting came approximately 48 hours after a 14-year-old was shot at near that gas station, although Chief Hayden said there’s no reason currently to connect the two events.

A spokesperson for Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city has put the BP gas station there under a public nuisance notice due to the high number of criminal complaints at that business. That could lead to the gas station being closed or its owners going to court.