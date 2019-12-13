× Power outage closes several St. Charles government buildings

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Government administration and highway buildings will be closed to the public in St. Charles County for several hours today. St. Charles County Government. The loss of an Ameren transformer in downtown St. Charles has caused the closing.

The St. Charles County Government Administration Building, located at 201 N. Second Street, and the St. Charles County Highway Department, located at 301 N. Third Street, are now closed to the public until 2:00pm.