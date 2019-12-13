Road crews prepare for winter weather early next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Workers for both the Missouri and Illinois departments of transportation were out Friday pretreating the roads in anticipation of an end of a weekend winter weather event.

Joe Monroe, an IDOT spokesman, said they always try to take the worst-case scenario off the table. This event gets tricky with the potential of a little bit of rain on the leading edge of the storm. They are trying to balance being proactive without being wasteful.

IDOT workers pretreated all bridges in the 11 counties, including working on higher volume routes and emergency routes.

Even trickier – the worst of it could come during the Monday morning commute.

"Monday morning commute is a big deal for us. It is every week, whether it’s rain or perfect weather. You add an ice storm between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., that's our biggest challenge," Monroe said. "So, what we are trying to do is be in front of that. If you happen to get behind a truck, please don't try to pass. That pavement condition is always better behind a plow than it is in front of a plow."

Drivers are advised to stay six car lengths behind the plows. Remember: in ice and snow, take it slow. Leave with extra time. Stagger your commute, if possible; it’s best if not everyone is on the road between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.