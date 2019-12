Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You would never know that Matt Iseman was going to be something other than a comedian. He's been the host of American Ninja Warrior, he's won on the Celebrity Apprentice and hosts Live Rescue on A&E. Now you can see him at the Funny Bone.

Matt Iseman

Funny Bone Comedy Club

614 West Port Plaza Dr.

Friday at 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm

Saturday at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm

More info: stlouisfunnybone.com