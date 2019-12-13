ST. LOUIS - A local organization is helping women immigrants and refugees - one stitch at a time. It’s providing them free classes on sewing, and in many cases, employment after education. As Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda reports, the work is giving the women a new skill – and a new purpose.
Sewing school provides immigrants and refugees skills, hope
-
After a month of no refugee arrivals, flights to the US are set to resume
-
Palestinian culture event: Tatreez and Tea wear your art on your sleeve
-
US sets a refugee cap of 18,000 for next year — a new historic low
-
Harris releases plan to give VA benefits to veterans with less-than-honorable discharges and reverse military transgender ban
-
Report: Immigrants are an economic benefit to the U.S.
-
-
Judge grants temporary restraining order against policy set to deny visas for immigrants who couldn’t afford health insurance
-
Dee Poku on why words matter
-
You can now be fined up to $250,000 if you call someone an ‘illegal alien’ in New York City
-
Dreamers hold collective breath as Supreme Court tackles DACA
-
Church nativity scene depicts Jesus, Mary, and Joseph as refugees separated in cages
-
-
As Illinois prepares for recreational marijuana use, one city bans cannabis sales
-
Trump administration separated an additional 1,500 migrant families at the US-Mexico border
-
Women: The National Geographic Image Collection showcases strong female leaders