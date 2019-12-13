Song of the Day – Elf on the Shelf

The beloved tradition that continues to capture the hearts of children and their families everywhere comes to the live stage for the first time ever in this all-new musical and premiere stage production. Coming to the Stifel Theatre on December 19th, FOX 2 is giving you a chance to win tickets to this brand new heartwarming show!
When the top Scout Elf of his graduating class is sent to a disconnected, multi-generational family struggle to rediscover Christmas spirit, he’s got to find a way off the shelf and into their hearts. This toe-tapping, heartwarming story of one small elf’s big impact on his adoptive family includes an exclusive invitation to Santa’s North Pole and engages audiences with a glimpse into the magical lives of Scout Elves.
Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, December 13th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.