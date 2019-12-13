× Teen entering detention program for role in retired St. Louis officer’s murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A teen has been ordered to enter a juvenile detention program for his role in the death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant. Circuit Judge Michael Noble also suspended a 20-year prison term for Justin Mathews, 16, for his part in the 2018 robbery and killing of retired Sergeant Ralph Harper.

Mathews could be released on probation at age 21 if he successfully completes a program that includes counseling and vocational training. He pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder, robbery, and other crimes.