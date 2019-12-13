The move to the left by Democrats could be an election year gift for the Republicans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This week on Hancock and Kelley "Extra" the Fox 2 political analysts discuss the election in Europe and how they parallel what is happening in the US.  They will talk about how the impeachment fight, and the move to the left by the Democrats could be an election year gift for the Republicans in 2020.

