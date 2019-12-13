Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apologies, there is an error in the video. I neglected to change the script from last weekend's Elsah, IL home tour to this weekend's Urban Chestnut Wintermarkt. See the proper information below. -Angela

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 14-15, 2019

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, December 14 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Chicago Blackhawks

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-12-01/CT

St. Louis Ambush Soccer

Date: Sunday, December 15 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 3:05pm Tickets: $15.00-$35.00

Vs: Kansas City Comets

https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=56726

Arrival at Camp River Dubois

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 14-15 Venue: Lewis and Clark State Historic Site, Hartford, IL

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Admission: Free

On December 12, 1803, Captain William Clark wrote, “opposit the Missouries I came to in the mouth of a little River called Wood River, about 2 oClock ...” The next day he and his men would begin setting up their winter encampment at this site for the winter of 1803-1804. Every year in early December visitors can relive the arrival of the Lewis and Clark Expedition as reenactors recreate the preparations for that historic journey.

http://www.campdubois.com/html/special_events1.html

Swans of Riverlands

Venue: Saturday, December 14 Venue: Audubon Center at Riverlands, West Alton, MO

Time: 8:00am-Noon Admission: Free (Donations appreciated)

The Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary is host to one of the largest populations of overwintering Trumpeter Swans in the interior United States. Learn how the Audubon Society, partners, and community scientists are helping to support the conservation of swans. Enjoy guided morning viewing, speaker presentations, and family activities.

https://riverlands.audubon.org/

Winter Celebrations

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 14-15 Venue: Saint Louis Art Museum, Forest Park

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Admission: Free

Make the season merry and bright when you visit the Art Museum! Inspired by cultures near and far, performances and art activities will honor timeless traditions and create new experiences that are fun for the whole family.

http://www.slam.org/winter/

Candlelight Stroll at Thornhill

Date: Saturday, December 14 Venue: Faust Park, Chesterfield, MO

Time: 5:00pm-9:00pm Cost: $12 at the gate, $5 children ages 4-12-Cash only

In conjunction with Historic Saint Louis, come experience the beauty of the holiday season at the home of Missouri’s second governor in Historic Faust Park. Historically dressed interpretive staff will be in attendance and the home’s décor will bring life to the contrast of elegance and frontier living that was the Bates’ family’s first years of marriage.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2186017588121649/

Christmas Candlelight Walk

Date: Saturday, December 14 (also Friday night) Venue: Historic Daniel Boone Home, Defiance, MO

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm Tickets are limited; admission $15 at event

Step back in time to observe Christmas traditions of the past, while strolling through the enchanting village illuminated with thousands of candles. Along the way, visit with Daniel Boone as he reminisces about winters past, and enjoy hot chocolate, apple cider, and traditional carols.

https://www.sccmo.org/1712/Events

Christmas on the Hill

Date: Saturday, December 14 Venue: St. Ambrose Catholic Church, The Hill, St. Louis, MO

Time: 10:00am-8:00pm Admission: Free

Storytelling with La Befana, Carriage Rides, Salamites, Tours of the Hill, Nativity Walk, a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Miracle on Marconi Art Show, and much more.

https://www.hillstl.org/events/list/

Central West End Window Walk

Date: Saturday, December 14 Venue: Euclid Ave. between Maryland & McPherson, CWE, St. Louis, MO

Time: 1:00pm-5:00pm Admission: Free

Shop owners and local designers work together to decorate the CWE windows bringing back the time honored tradition of creating beautiful holiday windows. Enjoy shopping at boutiques, seasonal libations, great meals at local restaurants, and strolling amidst elegantly decorated windows.

https://cwescene.com/happenings/window-walk-in-the-central-west-end/

Wintermarkt

Date: Saturday, December 14 Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery, Washington Ave., Midtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Local vendors on hand for holiday shopping, great food and drinks, fire pits, and live music.

http://urbanchestnut.com/wintermarkt/

Holiday Market on The Boulevard

Date: Sunday, December 15 Venue: The Boulevard Shopping District, Richmond Heights, MO

Time: 2:00pm-6:00pm Admission: Free

We're getting into the holiday spirit already! Join us for a special Holiday Market with Tower Grove Farmers' Market. Enjoy caroling and cocoa as you peruse handmade and homegrown items from amazing local vendors

https://www.facebook.com/events/517677912377564/

Hannibal's Victorian Festival of Christmas

Date: Saturday, December 14 Venue: Downtown District, Hannibal, MO

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Stroll downtown Hannibal for an old-fashioned window-shopping experience at the Festival of Lights Window Display Competition. The family fun continues with Hannibal’s Santa House located on Historic Main Street across from the Boyhood Home Gardens. Bring your own camera and enjoy free pictures with Santa.

https://www.historichannibalmo.com/christmas

Nutcracker on Ice

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 14-15 Venue: Webster Groves Ice Arena, I-44 & Elm, Webster Groves, MO

Show times: 2pm and 5pm both days Tickets: $14 at the door (Children 4 & under Free)

Come see the traditional Nutcracker ballet in a unique way- on the ice! Over 170 skaters from all over the Saint Louis area will perform. The show runs just over one hour, so it is perfect for young children.

https://www.nutcrackeronice.org/

SLSO: Mercy Holiday Celebration

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 16-17 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday & Sunday: 2p and 7:30p Tickets: $30.00-$68.00

Check laughter and cheer off your holiday list at the Mercy Holiday Celebration with the SLSO. Enjoy your favorite holiday classics performed by the SLSO and Holiday Festival Chorus, plus a special visit from Santa Claus himself.

https://www.slso.org/holiday/

Sounds of the Season featuring Ambassadors of Harmony

Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 14-15 Venue: Touhill P.A.C, UMSL campus

Saturday: 2p, 8p; Sunday: 2p, 7p Tickets: $31.00-$41.00

The Ambassadors of Harmony chorus will once again rekindle the joy and magic of the holidays with its always popular Sounds of the Season concert. The show has become a yearly tradition by combining comedy and the lighter side of popular holiday songs with classic carols and sacred music that tell the story of the season. The 130-man chorus is from St. Charles, MO.

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/ambassadors-of-harmony-2