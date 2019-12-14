Butterfly Dreams gives the opportunities for individuals to expand their skills

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Butterfly Dreams is a non-profit organization that provides for a great group of individuals. Participants within the organization receive the chance to reach their goals and expand upon their life skills by making friends, overcoming fear, embracing courage and learning how to communicate their passions. The National Director, Syndi Sills, tells us more about contestants and how they earned this title.

