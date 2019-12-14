Eleven St. Louis schools named to list of America’s Healthiest Schools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Eleven schools in the St. Louis Public School District were named to the 2019 list of America's Healthiest Schools. All 11 St. Louis schools have been honored with a national award for promoting healthy eating and physical activity. Leanne White and Petra Baker tell us about the honors awarded to the local schools.

