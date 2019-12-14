‘I’m Coming Out of This’ shows people how to overcome obstacles with the help of faith

Posted 9:21 am, December 14, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - 'I'm Coming Out Of This' is a book with tools to show women and men how they can come out of various situations and lean on their faith. Author of the book, Beverly Ann Smith Glasper, talks about it with Fox 2 News.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.