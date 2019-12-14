Local groups team up to spread holiday cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - 'Tis the season of giving and two groups spent Saturday spreading Christmas cheer under the same roof along Cass Ave, just north of downtown St. Louis. From pictures with Santa to high-flying pancakes to lots of toys for good little boys and girls, the holidays came a bit early.

The annual Breakfast with Santa was put on by the Delta Sigma Theta and other community partners. But just down the hall, several other groups and volunteers were also in the spirit of giving. The Teamsters National Black Caucus, Keys of Life Missionary Baptist Church, 15th Street Baptist Church, Kory Johnson Foundation, Urban League of Metro St. Louis, and We Come Together put together toys for first responders across the region to give out while on call this holiday season.