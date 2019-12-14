Major Case Squad investigating homicide in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Posted 8:50 pm, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49PM, December 14, 2019

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO – The Major Case Squad is assisting the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department in a homicide investigation that occurred in the 10000 block of Hedge Drive.  Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that officers were dispatched to the scene around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning where they discovered the body of a 35-year-old African-American male in front of a residence.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the Major Case Squad at 314-581-4539 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

