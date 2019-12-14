Major Case Squad releases video of fatal shooting on I-270

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, MO - The Major Case Squad has released video of the shooting on I-270 Friday afternoon that shut down the highway for nearly four hours Friday. The video comes from a trucking company whose trainee is driving and the trainer was in the passenger seat.

The video shows a dark SUV entered onto the interstate and pull up next to a vehicle and fired shots at the car. You then see the passenger vehicle swerve into the path of a semi and then cross the highway striking a guardrail.

The victim of the fatal shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Marvin Davis.

Investigators say his vehicle had been shot at least 10 times.

No arrests have been made.