Man shot and robbed in the Galleria parking garage

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO – The Richmond Heights Police Department is investigating a robbery and shooting that occurred Saturday around 11:45 a.m at the St. Louis Galleria. The shooting happened in an area leading to the parking garage behind the mall.

Police tell FOX 2/News 11 that when officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are reporting the victim had been shopping in the mall when he was accosted by a suspect in a stairwell that leads to the garage. The suspect got away with several bags of merchandise.

The mall has remained open while the police processed the crime scene in the stairwell.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the mall is patrolled by around two-dozen security officers, while the Richmond Heights Police Department has four officers working at the mall.

An investigation is ongoing.