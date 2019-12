× St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – J.J. Schwepker – Saturday 12/14/19

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, Decmeber 14, 2019 is Zumwalt South basketball player J.J. Schwepker.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He led the Bulldogs to the Warrior Classic Tournament Championship at St. Charles West on Friday, December 13. Zumwalt South beat Marquette 54-38 in the title game. Schwepker scored a team high 19 points in the victory. Schwepker is the leading scorer so far this young season for Zumwalt South (3-1), averaging 18.8 points per game.

Congrats to J.J. Schwepker, the St. Luke's Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week.