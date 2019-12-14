Winter Storm beginning Sunday to impact the Monday morning commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front today brings colder conditions into the weekend. With this colder air in place we look towards our next winter storm. We have a Winter Storm Watch in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Monday evening at 6 PM. Current timeline is as follows:

-Sunday first thing in the morning: waking up dry and cold

-Sunday after 10 AM: Light bands of snowfall move in from the west, western counties see precip first

-Sunday afternoon: Moderate to localized heavy bands of snow pick up along and north of 70, areas south could see a rain snow mix at this time

-Sunday night: The freezing line shifts north through the night, so areas north of I-70 could see the changeover to a mix, with a small lull in activity possible

-Monday morning rush: The precip picks up again. For the metro and areas southeast it looks to be a rain snow mix, areas north of 70 see ongoing light snow. Higher snow totals north, with the possibility of icy conditions for the metro during the commute

-Monday afternoon: Any mixed precip slowly changes over to snow through the day. We could see some ongoing moderate bands of snow during this time

-Monday evening: Light to moderate snow moves east

-Monday overnight: Drying conditions

As for totals:

-Note these are changeable as the temps change, track of the system changes, more data comes in

-Areas north of I-70 look to see 3-5", with localized amounts even higher (7"+)

-Metro: North County on the higher side towards 3"+, south county lower totals from 1-3"

-Note: Cut off in snow totals could be steep from north to south

-Also note: Areas south that don't see much snow, see a better chance at mixed precip, with a better chance at ice accumulation... travel may be even trickier for them

The FOX 2 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the latest data on air and online.