Winter Storm beginning Sunday to impact the Monday morning commute

Posted 8:25 am, December 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37AM, December 14, 2019
A cold front today brings colder conditions into the weekend. With this colder air in place we look towards our next winter storm. We have a Winter Storm Watch in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Monday evening at 6 PM.

Current timeline is as follows:

-Sunday first thing in the morning: waking up dry and cold
-Sunday after 10 AM: Light bands of snowfall move in from the west, western counties see precip first
-Sunday afternoon: Moderate to localized heavy bands of snow pick up along and north of 70, areas south could see a rain snow mix at this time
-Sunday night: The freezing line shifts north through the night, so areas north of I-70 could see the changeover to a mix, with a small lull in activity possible
-Monday morning rush: The precip picks up again. For the metro and areas southeast it looks to be a rain snow mix, areas north of 70 see ongoing light snow. Higher snow totals north, with the possibility of icy conditions for the metro during the commute
-Monday afternoon: Any mixed precip slowly changes over to snow through the day. We could see some ongoing moderate bands of snow during this time
-Monday evening: Light to moderate snow moves east
-Monday overnight: Drying conditions
As for totals:
-Note these are changeable as the temps change, track of the system changes, more data comes in
-Areas north of I-70 look to see 3-5", with localized amounts even higher (7"+)
-Metro: North County on the higher side towards 3"+, south county lower totals from 1-3"
-Note: Cut off in snow totals could be steep from north to south
-Also note: Areas south that don't see much snow, see a better chance at mixed precip, with a better chance at ice accumulation... travel may be even trickier for them
