Anheuser-Busch shatters two Guinness World Records

Posted 9:10 am, December 15, 2019, by
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – History has been made as Anheuser-Busch shattered two Guinness World Records titles for Most Couples Kissing Under the Mistletoe on Saturday, Dec. 7.  Three Anheuser-Busch properties across the country – St. Louis, MO; Merrimack, NH; and Fort Collins, CO – brought together 896 couples for a magical holiday kiss, shattering the Guinness World Records title for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (multi venues) by 57 couples.

But Anheuser-Busch didn’t just break one record, in St. Louis, 480 couples gathered at the Biergarten and Tour Center to break the Guinness World Records Record title for most couples kissing under the mistletoe (single venue). The previous record was 448 couples at a single venue.

