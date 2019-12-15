Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Battle of the Bulge anniversary screening of Path of the Past

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Battle of the Bulge anniversary screening of Path of the Past, a World War Two Documentary, will take place on Tuesday in downtown St. Louis at Soldier's Memorial.

