With the NHL All-Star game a little over a month away, the host St. Louis Blues are busy with preparations for the big game.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks with Blues President and CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman on how preparations are going for hockey's big event. The NHL All-Star game will be played right here in St. Louis on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Enterprise Center.