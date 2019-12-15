× Major Case Squad activated in Pagedale murder

Pagedale, MO — The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a double shooting in Pagedale. At approximately 4:45 a.m., Pagedale Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 1400 block of Nixon. Upon arrival, officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this murder should contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) OR 314-345-0794.