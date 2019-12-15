Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

MoDOT under scrutiny as Metro Area deals with winter storm

Posted 11:57 pm, December 15, 2019
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Winter weather brings with it a lot of issues on the road and that means the Missouri Department of Transportation is under a lot of scrutiny.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is working around the clock to watch for any problem areas. Lawmakers are also trying to do their part.

Some citizens have suggested a measure that would require drivers to change lanes for snowplows much like the law requires for emergency vehicles. Lawmakers are considering drafting that proposal.

