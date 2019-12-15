ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A local group of women will be bringing Christmas to life for some local families. Women with a Cause will make Christmas special with a holiday event for dozens of families. Roberta Farr the founder of the organization tells us how they will be spreading holiday cheer.
Women with a Cause spread holiday cheer
