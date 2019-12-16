Another round of snow, ice, and travel troubles Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This morning I continue to track this ever-evolving winter weather that brings us a Winter Storm Warning through tonight, expiring at 12 AM Tuesday. We have updates to the forecast.

On Sunday the St. Louis area received anywhere from 2″-3″ of snowfall, with slightly higher amounts just to the northwest. At last check Lambert received 2.4″.

This morning I continue to get in reports of light freezing drizzle that is creating for a light glaze. This will continue for the next few hours, before more substantial precip arrives later this morning and afternoon. The second batch of freezing rain/snow will start to arrive closer to 6-7 AM for areas southwest. It starts mainly as freezing rain as it moves in from the south.

The precipitation lifts to the northwest bringing in light/moderate snowfall to the St. Louis area after 10:00 am. This continues to expand north through the afternoon, but some areas north of I-70 may stay dry through a good chunk of the day. Ongoing snow is possible through the day in the area, as the intensity will change on and off. Like we saw yesterday for about an hour, we could receive a band of heavy snow, where rates are up to 1″ an hour. Areas south of Jeff CO see the better chance of freezing rain this afternoon.

Additional snow totals could range 3″-5″, localized areas higher, in the metro, with cutoffs in snow accumulation as you head north and south of St. Louis County. Of course, we will have to wait and see again where the heaviest bands set up. South see the better chance for additional ice accumulation.

Tuesday the system pulls east drying us out and keeping us cold.

The FOX 2 Weather Team will continue to keep you updated with the latest data on-air and online.

