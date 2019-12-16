Crews at St. Louis Airport working round-the-clock to keep airfields clear

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Winter weather is causing delays for those traveling by air.

A St. Louis Lambert-International Airport spokesperson says their snow crew has been working around the clock since this system moved in on Sunday morning.

They're making sure the planes are able to take off and land safely by clearing the runways. The airlines must also deice their planes.

Many outbound travelers say they're keeping a close eye on the status of their flights and those who've just landed say they've had to be patient waiting to be picked up.