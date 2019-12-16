× Dierbergs among many businesses and schools closing early today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More closings are starting to come into our newsroom as the snow steadily falls across the area. Dierbergs supermarkets have alerted customers that all locations will be closing today because of the weather and poor road conditions. The stores will close at 7:00pm tonight and will reopen Tuesday.

Mayor Krewson has also told all non-essential employees to go home at 1:00 pm. They say that the Streets Department has been working 12-hour shifts since Saturday to treat roads and plow streets. They will continue working that schedule for at least the remainder of the day. The city is asking people to stay off the roads.

The St. Louis Zoo is also among the list of locations closing today because of the weather. That closure started at noon. Only staff directly related to critical operations will be expected to stay at the Zoo or asked to report to work. U.S. Bank Wild Lights is canceled tonight, as well.

Many more schools, daycares, and businesses have also closed today.

