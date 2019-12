× Four people thrown from ATV in Madison County; two injured

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Two people were rushed to a hospital Monday afternoon after the ATV they were riding on flipped.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred in the 2000 block of N. Bluff Road in Collinsville.

Four people were on the ATV at the time of the accident.

There’s been no additional information on the identity of the four people involved or the extent of any injuries.