ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Enjoy the music of the holiday season at another Metro public transit stop this evening.

Celia's Yuletide Express will perform at the north county transit center on Pershall Road from 5:00pm to 6:00pm this evening.

Metro transit is featuring music from local caroling groups at six metro transit centers this month. The final two concerts are Thursday at the Civic Center Transit Center and Friday at the North Hanley Transit Center.