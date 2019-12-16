Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses

Mental Health America Benefit Concert

December 16, 2019
(St. Louis)  A benefit concert with proceeds helping Mental Health America is being held on Sunday, December 22nd at Off-Broadway.  This morning on Fox 2 News 9 A.M. the band Phi sampled some of the music featured at this concert.

