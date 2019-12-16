(St. Louis) A benefit concert with proceeds helping Mental Health America is being held on Sunday, December 22nd at Off-Broadway. This morning on Fox 2 News 9 A.M. the band Phi sampled some of the music featured at this concert.
Mental Health America Benefit Concert
-
The Angel Band Project presents ‘Songs of Survivors’ benefit concert at the Sheldon
-
Legendary singer Denise Thimes is preparing to mark a major life event
-
Hips don’t lie: Chicago woman sets new hula-hooping record
-
SSM Health Medical Minute – Healing Touch offered at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis
-
FCC unanimously approves proposal for new 3-digit number as Suicide Prevention Hotline
-
-
Trump administration rolls out plan to prevent suicide among veterans
-
‘Rage yoga’ class includes cursing and alcohol
-
Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old outside California school struggles with mental illness, ex-husband says
-
Insurance company won’t cover much-needed wheelchair, double amputee says
-
Spirit of St. Louis: Animal Pain Management Center offers options to help your pets stay healthy
-
-
Scientists taught rats to drive little rat-sized cars. It could advance human mental health treatment
-
Judge OKs moving Illinois home invasion attacker to community setting
-
Kamala Harris proposes six months paid leave for all workers in new plan