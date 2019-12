Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — More winter weather is on the way. MoDOT crews have been on the road all night long preparing for the second round of snow.

Many school districts are closed today. That takes a majority of the young people off the road. But, for adults who still have to make your way to work, take it as slow as possible while driving.

Missouri State Troopers reported 152 crashes surrounding St. Louis Sunday with 13 of those crashes involving injuries.