Monday mascot – Three pups rescued from an abandoned home up for adoption

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — These three pups were rescued from an abandoned. Adrian, Gladys, and Luka are now ready to be in their forever homes. The dogs range in age from 2 to 5 years old. The Metro East Humane Society says that they would do best in a home without children. Stop by Tuesday to meet with the trio. Metro East Humane Society is closed Monday due to inclement weather.

The Metro East Humane Society is located at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Regular business hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:30 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday from 11:30 am to 3:00 pm.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.