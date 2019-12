× Northbound I-55 closed in Jefferson County following crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol closed northbound Interstate 55 Monday afternoon following a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to state police, the accident occurred just north of Festus. Traffic had to be diverted to a nearby highway.

A MoDOT vehicle was involved in the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.